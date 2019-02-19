In what may have been a shootout hours before the one that erupted Sunday on Canal Street, a man shot another to death while being wounded by gunfire himself at a second-line parade in Central City, New Orleans police said.

Norman Lee, 22, was booked with one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of Clarence Mitchell, 34, after he sought treatment for a bullet wound to his ankle and was identified as the same man seen firing a gun on surveillance tape of the deadly shooting, according to criminal court records filed Tuesday.

Investigators stopped short of saying whether someone else shot Lee, but he allegedly told them he had been shot by someone else and denied firing a weapon during the incident.

Three people, including Lee, were wounded during the shooting.

New Orleans police did not respond to an email asking whether there were multiple gunmen involved in the incident.

Man arrested in shooting that killed one, wounded another Sunday in Central City, NOPD says A man was arrested Monday in a Sunday shooting that killed one man and injured another, New Orleans police announced Monday night.

Lee was only booked with shooting Mitchell, who is not accused of firing at anyone in court records. Police did not say who may have wounded the third victim, a 79-year-old man who was found with a bullet wound to the leg.

Police wrote in those records that Mitchell was fatally shot in the head while attending a second-line in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 1:50 p.m. Investigators then learned that two other men there had also been wounded by gunfire and gone to University Medical Center, said police, who initially described the incident as a double shooting.

One of the patients was Lee, who claimed he was standing in a crowd when he heard gunshots and realized one had hit him in the right ankle, police said. But detectives suspected there was more to the story when they determined the sole of Nike Airmax sneakers that Lee wore to the hospital matched a right shoeprint next to a trail of blood leading behind a townhome two blocks from the shooting.

In a bush behind that home in the 2500 block of Thalia Street, police found a blue-steel handgun that matched spent, .40-caliber bullet casings at the scene of the shooting.

Homicide Detective Barrett Morton on Monday went to the nearby Guste housing development and reviewed surveillance video that recorded part of the shooting, police said. In the video, Lee is seen firing a blue-steel pistol on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard toward Freret Street while wearing the same Nike Airmaxes he would later take to the hospital.

Lee is then seen walking away as if his right foot is injured before disappearing from view behind a home in the 2500 block of Thalia, police said. Lee then emerged from behind the home, walked out of the surveillance system’s sight, and later arrived at University Medical Center for help on the bullet wound to his ankle.

Morton obtained a warrant to arrest Lee, who was booked into New Orleans’ jail while wearing his hospital gown.

Later in the evening, about 6:45 p.m., police in the Central Business District fatally shot a man who they said fired at them first. Five bystanders waiting at a busy bus stop near the corner of Canal and Elk Place were wounded by gunfire during the melee, which ended with police killing the gunman on Tulane Avenue about two blocks away.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office on Tuesday confirmed prior media reports that the slain man was Reginald Bursey, 32. Bursey died from multiple bullet wounds to his torso and extremities, the Coroner's Office said.

That CBD shootout capped off a particularly violent weekend in the city. Aside from Mitchell, three other men died from gunshot wounds to the head in various parts of New Orleans on Saturday and Sunday.

One man each was killed in separate shootings at the corner of Canal and North Claiborne Avenue as well as in the 600 block of Austerlitz Street.

A man was then killed on Sunday night in the 6500 block of Almonaster Avenue. A law enforcement source said the killing may have involved a dispute over a drag race in an area that for years has been plagued by that kind of illegal contest.

The spasm of violence caused some to question whether New Orleans was prepared for the peak period of its annual Carnival celebration, which begins this weekend and ends with Mardi Gras on March 5.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell rejected the notion, saying the city has consistently delivered safe Mardi Gras celebrations and countless other large-scale events.