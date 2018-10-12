Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies captured an armed robbery suspect after he led police on a chase in a stolen car that he crashed near the Shrewsbury neighborhood on Friday, according to a WWL-TV report.
Demea McKay, 25, of New Orleans, then also retreated in a nearby neighborhood and hid for about 2 hours before being captured when deputies found him hiding underneath a home in the area.
McKay is charged with armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm. Additional charges related to the chase are pending.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said McKay stole the car just before 2 p.m. outside of an apartment complex at 3701 West Napoleon Ave. McKay seen wearing a dark hoodie, approached a 28-year-old woman with a handgun drawn and demanded her keys. He then pushed the woman to the ground before taking the keys and leaving the scene in her car.
Lopinto said the woman had minor injuries.
The woman was able to call police, and Lopinto said responding deputies saw McKay fleeing in the vehicle before arriving to the apartment complex. A chase ensued, ending when McKay crashed the car into a pole near the intersection of Causeway Boulevard and Hawkston Street after several minutes. Lopinto said the car erupted in flames after the crash and McKay fled on foot.
Police shut down the scene of the crash and searched the area for McKay, using both a helicopter and police dogs to search for him. Lopinto said McKay was seen jumping over several fences after bailing out of the car following the crash but was eventually arrested.
