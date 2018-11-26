Authorities said Monday they are searching for a man suspected of setting his mother on fire and killing her at their home in New Orleans East last week.

Erik Beasley, 39, is wanted on one count each of second-degree murder and aggravated arson.

Family members have informed the State Fire Marshal's Office that the slain woman is 78-year-old Sarah Beasley, who is Erik Beasley's mother, agency spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue said. But Rodrigue said a definitive identification remained pending further investigation by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office.

New Orleans police said the 6-foot-1, 250-pound Erik Beasley has several gold teeth as well as a fleur-de-lis tattoo under his left eye, and he may be frequenting areas where “homeless people congregate.” He was being treated at the state's forensic mental health hospital nine months ago, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records show.

Investigators determined the victim had soot in her system, suggesting she was alive when her body was set on fire and had inhaled smoke before her death, Police Department spokesman Andy Cunningham said Monday.

Firefighters were sent to the Beasleys' home in the 4700 block of Corinne Street about 10:40 p.m. Friday. They said the fire was out when they arrived, and the house was filled with "light smoke."

They then spotted the corpse of the woman presumed to be Sarah Beasley. She was lying next to a damaged chaise with about 90 percent of her body burned, officials said.

Beasley has been booked at least nine times on various criminal allegations in New Orleans during the last decade, court records show. In April, he pleaded guilty to simple criminal damage to property and battery of a correctional officer, receiving a three-month sentence as a result.

A court entry from February noted that Beasley at the time was receiving mental health treatment at the state's psychiatric hospital in East Feliciana Parish. He was later deemed competent to proceed toward trial, which he avoided in the end by pleading guilty.

Anyone with information on Beasley's whereabouts was asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Woman's body found after N.O. East fire New Orleans firefighters found the body of a 60-year-old woman Friday night in a house in the 4700 block of Corinne Street in New Orleans East.