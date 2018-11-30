A Terrytown man and a New Orleans woman were arrested after gunfire erupted from a moving car in the parking lot of Lakeside Mall in Metairie last month.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Tevin Duhon, 23, and Thadnisha McCann, 24, on Friday in connection with the incident, which occurred on Nov. 10.
Deputies said Duhon is believed to have been involved in an "altercation" inside the mall. He then allegedly left the mall and fired multiple shots from a vehicle as it moved through the parking lot.
Duhon was booked on two counts of simple criminal damage to property and one count of illegal discharge of weapons in connection with the shooting.
He allegedly attacked law enforcement officers and attempted to escape when they arrived to take him into custody, according to a release.
He was also booked on additional counts of narcotics possession, simple escape, battery of a police officer, and resisting an officer with violence.
McCann was booked on a count of obstruction of justice for helping Duhon conceal the crime, the release said.