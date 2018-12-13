Five separate armed robbery incidents were reported since Wednesday morning, according to New Orleans police.

Six people were robbed, the NOPD said.

The first incident occurred Wednesday morning in Gert Town, when a 52-year-old man said he was robbed by two juveniles. The incident occurred about 11:01 am. in the 3200 block of Lowerline Street. The man said he was leaving his house when one of the juveniles asked him for change, then a second person approached from behind with a shotgun. The man attempted to wrestle the shotgun away before the pair of juveniles fled on foot, according to an NOPD report.

Two 19-year-old men said they were with three other people in New Orleans East when a group of six unknown men approached with guns and robbed them. The incident occurred about 9:58 p.m. in the 6600 block of Virgilian Street. The men said they were ordered to the ground and one of them was hit in the face. Keys, money and a cell phone were stolen, according to an NOPD report.

A 41-year-old man said he was walking home in the Milan neighborhood early Thursday morning when an unknown man approached and robbed him at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 12:48 a.m. in the 2000 block of Foucher Street. The man's wallet was stolen, according to an NOPD report.

A 37-year-old man said he was walking in Gert Town when a man approached on a bicycle and robbed him at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 3:17 a.m. in the 8000 block of Olive Street. The man's backpack, which had a cell phone, wallet and food inside, was stolen, according to an NOPD report.

A 39-year-old man said he was standing in front of a home in the Lower Garden District when a man and woman pulled up in a car and robbed him at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 4:22 a.m. in the 300 block of Andrew Higgins Drive. The man said one of the people in the car rolled down the window and ordered him inside. He was eventually dropped off in the 900 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and his wallet and cell phone were stolen, according to an NOPD report.

An additional simple robbery was reported by a 27-year-old woman who said he was at a home near the edge of Treme. The woman said he got into a physical altercation with a man, who pried her cell phone from her hand and began choking her before fleeing the home. The incident occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bienville Street.