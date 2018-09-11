An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge on Tuesday handed a 20-year prison sentence to a man who pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist in Gentilly in 2016.

Rolan White, 33, received his punishment from Judge Arthur Hunter two weeks after pleading guilty to manslaughter just before the start of his trial in the death of 29-year-old Monique Massey. White could’ve gotten up to 40 years in prison, but he also could’ve been given no prison time.

Massey, a respiratory therapist who attended McDonogh 35 High School, was cycling home from the lakefront with a cousin on March 23, 2016, when the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse hit her in the 2900 block of Leon C. Simon Drive, Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ken Daley said in a statement. Massey was thrown over the front of the car and died a short time later at a hospital while the driver fled the scene.

An anonymous tip to Crimestoppers the next day led detectives to the damaged Traverse in the 5100 block of Painters Street in Gentilly, and White was soon arrested.

He was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Alexis Taylor, Daley said. Hunter sentenced White after being addressed by Massey’s family on Tuesday. White has been in jail since his arrest more than two years ago, and that time will count toward his sentence.

In a relatively similar but unrelated hit-and-run driving case, 48-year-old Curtis Turner awaits a Sept. 28 sentencing date after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2015 death of cyclist Ben Gregory. Turner was scheduled to be sentenced a couple of days after pleading guilty last month. But Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Ben Willard postponed sentencing after hearing testimony from Gregory's family.

