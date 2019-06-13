A 53-year-old delivery truck driver turned the tables on a man who tried to carjack him by locking the would-be robber in the vehicle until officers arrived to arrest him in the French Quarter on Wednesday morning, New Orleans police allege.
The incident occurred in the 700 block of Iberville Street about 9:20 a.m., when the driver saw 29-year-old Lorenzo Casso opening and closing the back door of the truck in question, police said. After being asked to leave, Casso allegedly pushed the driver to the side and got into the truck. He took the keys from the cup holder, put them in the ignition and tried to flee, but the driver took the keys back and locked Casso in the truck, police said.
Police booked Casso on a count of attempted carjacking. He remained behind bars Thursday in lieu of $12,500 bail.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Two people were robbed between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday, New Orleans police said.
A 35-year-old woman surrendered her car, phone and wallet to an unidentified teenaged boy who ambushed her as she unlocked the door to her place in the 2700 block of D’Abadie Street in the Fairgrounds neighborhood about 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. The robber later ditched the phone, wallet and car at the corner of North Prieur and Annette streets in the 7th Ward while remaining at large, police said.
About 2:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of St. Charles Avenue near the Lower Garden District, two men stole a cellphone and purse at gunpoint from a 36-year-old woman, police said.
• A corpse was found in a storage unit in the 4000 block of Tulane Avenue in Mid-City about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. The manager smelled a foul odor coming from the unit, which police opened after being called to the scene. Officers found the unidentified person dead in the unit.
• A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 400 block of North Laurel Street in Metairie about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.
• At least two rapes were reported to New Orleans police between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday.
About 3:40 p.m., a person reported having seen a man raping a woman about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of St. Louis Street, police said. The person didn’t know either person, police said.
About 1:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Touro Street in the 7th Ward, an underage girl reported being raped by a man she knew, police said.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.