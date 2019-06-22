A man died in a car crash on LA 437 near Playmakers Road in St. Tammany Parish Friday, according to a press release from Louisiana State Police.
Eric Jason Quave, 42, of Bogalusa was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro northbound on LA 437, police say, when his car traveled into the southbound lane while the road curved right. His car continued into the ditch on the southbound side of the roadway, where it hit an embankment and flipped, police say.
Police say Quave was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and he was ejected from his car.
Louisiana State Police were notified of the crash around 10:00 p.m. Friday.
Quave sustained severe injuries and was taken to St. Tammany Parish Hospital in critical condition. He died from injuries sustained in the crash shortly after his arrival. Blood samples were collected as part of the ongoing investigation.
