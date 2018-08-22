Bystanders had broken up a fight between Joann McDaniel and Tajana Williams in the Desire neighborhood late Tuesday, but the two women kept shouting at each other, New Orleans police said.

Suddenly, McDaniel, 26, grabbed a pistol, aimed it at Williams, 17, and pulled the trigger, according to investigators, citing conversations with multiple witnesses.

Williams died after falling to the ground with a bullet wound to the head.

McDaniel was in jail Wednesday facing a count of second-degree murder.

The circumstances of the killing and arrest were laid out in a warrant filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

Police said they found Williams, of Gentilly, on the ground bleeding after they heard a gunshot in the 2900 block of Ursula Spencer Way about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. She died at the scene. A single .40-caliber bullet casing was near her body, police wrote in the warrant.

Investigators said they spoke with several witnesses and took them to police headquarters to interview them.

They each described a fight between McDaniel and Williams. Spectators had managed to separate the woman, but the pair continued exchanging words even after the melee had ended, the witnesses said.

McDaniel then grabbed a gun and shot Williams, the witnesses said, according to police.

Investigators said they placed McDaniel’s picture in a photographic lineup of six possible suspects and showed it to the witnesses. All identified McDaniel — who lives one street over from where Williams was gunned down — as the killer, police said.

Homicide Detective Christopher Puccio and Sgt. Robert Barrere obtained a warrant to arrest McDaniel early Wednesday. Within hours, she surrendered to police and was booked with Williams’ slaying.

McDaniel made a first court appearance Wednesday night in front of Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Robert Blackburn.

Public defender Megan Garvey described McDaniel as the mother of two children. Garvey noted that McDaniel, in a maroon prisoner's jumpsuit and shackles, had willingly turned herself in to authorities.

Blackburn set McDaniel’s bail at $400,000.

When court ended Wednesday night, she covered her face with her hands and sobbed loudly. She would face mandatory life imprisonment if eventually convicted of murder.

Suspect booked in deadly shooting of 17-year-old woman in Desire A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl in the Desire neighborhood late Tuesday, New Orleans police said.