A man who was being sought in an armed robbery and homicide dating back to 2016 was arrested in Covington on Wednesday, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Erin Paul Alonzo, 22, was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for second-degree murder in the slaying of Terrance Jackson. Jackson, also 22, was discovered with a bullet wound to the back of his head while in his car at the corner of Mayo Boulevard and Dwyer Road in New Orleans East on Nov. 23, 2016, police have said.
Jackson died at a hospital the next day, according to authorities.
Authorities on Thursday said they linked Alonzo to the case when a sample of his DNA that was entered into a nationwide database of people convicted of certain crimes matched evidence which was recovered in Jackson's killing. Investigators then obtained a warrant to arrest Alonzo in connection with one count of second-degree murder.
Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force found Alonzo at a Covington-area apartment complex at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, where he was captured and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail as a fugitive.
Court records show Alonzo had previously pleaded guilty last year in minor drug possession cases. He would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder.