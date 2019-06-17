LATEST: Jefferson Parish pastor, friend killed by likely drunk driver while helping to change flat tire
ORIGINAL STORY
Three people were killed in Harvey when a suspected intoxicated driver crashed into a group of people in the roadway handling a previous crash, according to a report from the Louisiana State Police.
Todd Williams, 40 of New Orleans, was arrested after the crash, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday on the elevated Westbank Expressway at MacArthur Avenue in Jefferson Parish.
Three men were killed in the crash: Claude Williams and William Leinart, both 49 and from Gretna; and Ivan Chopin, 66, of Marrero.
Shortly before the wreck, Claude Williams had been driving his GMC Yukon when he crashed and the vehicle became disabled in the road. Leinart and Chopin were in the roadway assisting. Todd Williams' Chevrolet Impala struck the group, LSP said, pushing them over the side of elevated roadway. Two other vehicles were also struck in the crash.
Todd Williams was unrestrained and was hospitalized with injuries, with a toxicology sample sent for analysis, LSP said. He was later booked on three counts each of vehicular homicide and negligent injuring, as well as individual counts of careless operation, no seat belt and switched license plate.
Check back for updates.