Local police arrested a suspect on Friday following the fatal stabbing of a 31-year-old man inside an apartment building of Peace Lake Towers, a community in New Orleans East that houses disabled residents and people over the age of 55.
Darryl Hawthorne, a 58-year-old resident of the apartment unit where the stabbing happened, is facing a second-degree murder charge after detectives with the New Orleans Police Department connected him to the incident, according to police and a female employee of Peace Lake Towers.
The victim was identified by family members as Marlo Ard, the father of a young son who was visiting a resident within the apartment building with his mother when he was attacked, according to a report by NOLA.com.
The NOPD's Seventh District first got a call about the incident at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, and officers and EMs arrived at the building in the 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway to find the victim suffering from "multiple stab wounds to the body," police said in a release.
The victim was declared dead at the scene, and the NOPD Homicide Unit took over investigation, authorities said.
Hawthorne was at the scene and was detained by officers for further questioning, police said. He was identified as the perpetrator as the investigation progressed.
Hawthorne was arrested and transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center, where he was booked for second degree murder.
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim's name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Jake Engel at (504) 658-5300.