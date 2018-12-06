A man charged with a 10-year-old killing in Broadmoor was convicted of murder and armed robbery Thursday.

Brent Braneon, 30, faces mandatory life imprisonment in the killing of 34-year-old Roy Wolfe of Slidell. A co-defendant, Alonzo Gonzales, awaits trial on murder and armed robbery charges in the case as well.

Both had been convicted in July of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and received a sentence of two years in prison they had already served. Prosecutors decided to re-try the pair separately on the murder charges that the jury could not reach a verdict on.

According to authorities, Braneon and Gonzales were accused of robbing Wolfe and another man at gunpoint after finding them working on a home in the 1700 block of South Lopez Street on July 30, 2008. New Orleans police said Wolfe was fatally shot during the stick-up while the second victim fled.

Braneon and Gonzales then stole Wolfe’s truck, burglarized his home in Slidell, and then got into a car chase and shootout that culminated near Xavier University, authorities have said. Gonzales also faces five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm upon a police officer for a trial scheduled to start Feb. 18.

Wolfe’s sentencing is set for Dec. 20. Jurors deliberated a little more than 40 minutes before finding Braneon guilty, Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said.

At Braneon’s trial, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Guillory said Wolfe seemed nervous in the hours before his death, according to a friend. As the burglars searched Wolfe’s Slidell home, they appeared to be searching for something that had been hidden, he said.