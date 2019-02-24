Two men and three juveniles were arrested Saturday after they allegedly stole a man's truck under the implied threat of a gun and later led police on a chase, the New Orleans Police Department said.
Reginald Smith, 18, Alkia Edwards, 17, and the three juveniles were jailed for illegal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer.
Smith and Edwards were booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center, while the three juveniles were booked at the juvenile detention center.
The robbery occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Explorers Avenue in New Orleans East's Village de l'Est neighborhood. A 55-year-old man, was working outside of his home when an unknown man believed to be in his 20s got out of a "greenish yellow" small SUV, ran toward him and told the man to get on the ground and give him his keys.
The suspect held his hand under his shirt during the robbery, implying he had a weapon, police said. The victim complied and the suspect left the area in the victim's 2018 white Ford F-150.
Police later found the pickup truck and attempted to stop it around 2 p.m., but the driver refused to stop. A chase ensued, ending when the truck came to a stop near the intersection of Louisa and North Roman streets in the St. Claude neighborhood.
Smith, Edwards and the juveniles attempted to get away on foot and were apprehended with the help of a canine unit, police said.