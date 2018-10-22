A 27-year-old man was shot and wounded early Monday morning, according to a release from the New Orleans Police Department.
The incident occurred in the 2500 block on North Tonti Street about 12:05 a.m. The victim had just dropped his friend off at home when he heard one shot getting out of his car. He realized he had been struck by a bullet and took his own ride to a hospital for treatment, police said.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• As Halloween nears, federal officials are warning that counterfeit makeup, cosmetics and contact lenses may be contaminated with lead and other toxins.
The feds in the New Orleans area, as well as their local partners, on Monday were planning to announce a large scale crackdown on such products, which are popular accessories for Halloween costumes but pose a hazard.
The agency leading the crackdown is U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
• Kenneth Dalcour, 29, is wanted on allegations that he tried to kill a person at the victim’s home in the 6900 block of East Hermes Street in New Orleans East, police said.
Dalcour allegedly locked himself and the victim in the victim’s home and then tried to drown the victim in a bathtub full of water, police said. Dalcour also allegedly punched the victim and squeezed the victim’s throat before the victim managed to escape and call police while Dalcour fled. Dalcour is wanted on a count of attempted murder, among other counts, police said.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
• New Orleans police investigated three robberies between Sunday morning and early Monday, two of which were at gunpoint.
Lawrence Martin, 42, was arrested on allegations that he stole items at gunpoint from a Family Dollar in the 1800 block of Almonaster Avenue in St. Roch about 9:30 a.m., New Orleans police said.
About 1:25 p.m. at the corner of Peach and Hollygrove streets in Hollygrove, a group of youths pushed a 23-year-old man off his bicycle and took his bike. The victim had minor injuries, police said.
About 3:05 a.m. in the 800 block of Delery Street in the Lower 9th Ward, a 31-year-old man who stepped out to investigate the window to his car being smashed was robbed at gunpoint of his keys then his vehicle, police said.
• A man had life-threatening wounds after a shooting about 12:25 a.m. in the 400 block of Peter Road in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. No other details were immediately available.