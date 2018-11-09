One person is dead and two others are injured after three separate shootings within a little more than an hour late Friday in New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department said.
Police said a person was shot to death in the 4700 block of Demontluzin Street around 10:40 p.m. No information on the victim was available at the time the shooting was reported.
A little more than an hour earlier, a man arrived at a local hospital around 9:20 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the foot. Police later determined he was shot in the 2200 block of Desire Street.
Just after 10:30 p.m., another shooting was reported at the intersection of North Tonti and France streets where police said a man was found shot multiple times in the body.
More to come.