One person is dead and two others are injured after three separate shootings within a little more than an hour late Friday in New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department said.

Police said a person was shot to death in the 4700 block of Demontluzin Street around 10:40 p.m. No information on the victim was available at the time the shooting was reported. 

A little more than an hour earlier, a man arrived at a local hospital around 9:20 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the foot. Police later determined he was shot in the 2200 block of Desire Street. 

Just after 10:30 p.m., another shooting was reported at the intersection of North Tonti and France streets where police said a man was found shot multiple times in the body. 

