An 18-year-old man who was fatally shot Saturday in a New Orleans home had been practicing for a video when a gun went off, according to a WWL-TV report.

The man was inside a bedroom in a home inthe 6500 block of Dwyer Road around 11:30 a.m. rehearsing with a group of people, police told WWL-TV. Someone in the room had a loaded gun, which went off and hit the teen in the chest.

Police continue to investigate.