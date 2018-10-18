A 60-year-old former morgue van driver for the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office admitted in federal court Thursday that he plotted to sell heroin from the van as part of a drug-dealing conspiracy with ties to South America.

Rodney Robinson — nicknamed “Sugar Man” — faces between 20 years and life in prison after pleading guilty to counts of conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, U.S. District Judge Barry Ashe said during a hearing.

The plea agreement is part of a broader probe by federal authorities pursuing a regional drug-trafficking group with links to Colombia, a major heroin exporter. Officials said they used telephone wiretaps and confidential informants as they traced the alleged conspiracy from New Orleans to Houston and South America.

A grand jury in March charged numerous defendants with conspiring to run drugs from Houston to New Orleans. A month later, an amended indictment added Robinson’s name to the mix.

Robinson received heroin from Juan Carlos Mosquera Amari, a resident of New Orleans’ Carrollton neighborhood who received narcotics shipments from Houston, according to federal prosecutors and a summary of the case that Robinson signed off on.

Mosquera got the drugs from a Houston man named Alexander Muriel Diaz and would sell them to others to resell, according to prosecutors.

At one point, investigators listened in on a telephone call in which Robinson told Mosquera, “The brown was better,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Shih said in court. Authorities contended that “brown” was a reference to heroin.

Robinson’s attorney, Eddie Jordan, declined comment after the hearing.

The summary read by Shih suggested that Robinson also sold heroin to an informant cooperating with the feds.

A New Orleans policeman assigned to an FBI task force arrested Robinson after he showed up in Algiers on April 13 to collect the corpse of an overdose victim with his publicly owned Coroner’s Office van.

That officer later testified that Robinson admitted to him that he had bought heroin and sold it in street-level quantities from the van.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Robinson forfeited his right to appeal his case to a higher court. The government dismissed a charge that he had possessed two pistols despite being prohibited from having guns following a 2002 cocaine conspiracy conviction.

He was hired by the Coroner's Office in 2008, six years after his prior conviction. He was fired soon after his arrest.

Robinson said little during Thursday’s hearing. Wearing a prisoner’s jumpsuit and shackles, he answered, “Yes, sir,” as Ashe repeatedly asked him whether he was pleading guilty voluntarily.

A few of his family members sat in the courtroom gallery during the proceedings.

Ashe set Robinson’s sentencing for Jan. 24.

+2 Ex-Coroner's Office employee accused of selling heroin out of morgue van expected to plead guilty A former Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office employee suspected of using a publicly owned morgue van to buy and sell heroin appears poised to plea…

+2 Orleans Coroner's Office employee admitted he dealt heroin from morgue van, records say An Orleans Parish Coroner's Office employee arrested and fired in April after he was accused of dealing drugs admitted that he had been using …