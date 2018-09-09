After a high-speed chase Friday that went from Abita Springs to Lacombe, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man wanted on drug charges in St. Bernard Parish — and, as it turned out, another man wanted in Kentucky.
Detectives said they were waiting to execute a search warrant at a home in the Abita Springs area when Jeffrey Difatta, 36, of Covington, walked out of the home and drove off in a Chevrolet HHR bearing a switched license tag.
Soon afterward, detectives tried to stop Difatta for not using his turn signal. Instead of stopping, he drove onto eastbound Interstate 12, where he accelerated to high speeds and tried to evade deputies by exiting and re-entering I-12.
Difatta crashed the SUV into another vehicle and then a concrete barrier after swerving to avoid spike strips placed on the exit for U.S. 11. He was booked on a number of traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, and possession of Suboxone, an opiod-treatment drug, and as a fugitive from St. Bernard.
Two women in the car hit by Difatta were taken to a hospital to be treated for moderate to minor injuries.
During the chase, meanwhile, narcotics task force detectives searched the Abita Springs home and arrested four residents.
A man who identified himself as Jeremy Meinecke, 36, was booked on possession of drug paraphernalia, as was Sarah Fanning, 28, who also had a warrant for theft. Jeffrey Vinson, 47, was booked on “failure to appear” warrants along with firearms counts and possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and other drugs. Andrew Daquin, 32, was booked on counts of possession of a stolen firearm, methamphetamine and morphine.
After he was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail, it was discovered that the person who identified himself as Meinecke was in fact Joseph Barnes, who was wanted in Kentucky for violating parole.
His original charges in Kentucky included possession of heroin, burglary, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. He was also wanted in Kentucky for failing to report to his parole officer, failing to make restitution as directed, absconding from parole supervision and other offenses.
Barnes was rebooked as a fugitive from Kentucky, and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office added a count of resisting an officer by falsely identifying himself.