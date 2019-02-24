Friends of Julie Couvillon, a registered nurse from Metairie, said she was enjoying a rare night out after spending Saturday afternoon at Carnival parades when she fell victim to a stray bullet on Bourbon Street.

Though authorities haven’t officially identified the bystander killed early Sunday outside Willie’s Chicken Shack in the 400 block of Bourbon, friends and family said Couvillon, 36, was the woman shot and killed by a man struggling over a security guard’s gun after the guard tried to throw him out of the business shortly after 3 a.m.

Couvillon was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The security guard, 23, was also shot in the neck, the New Orleans Police Department said, and the suspect — 37-year-old Louis Barnes — apparently accidentally shot himself in the shoulder during the struggle.

Police officers in the block heard the gunfire and immediately arrested the suspect and recovered the weapon.

Originally, it was thought that a fourth person had been shot, but investigators said they believe that person was not injured by gunfire but by something else during the incident.

The security guard was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Barnes was also taken to a hospital, where he had surgery. He was later released and booked on counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

He was wearing a hospital gown when his mug shot was taken, and it appeared that there was a bandage on his right shoulder.

A judge set Barnes’ bail at $1.5 million Sunday afternoon.

Couvillon’s family said they didn’t want to comment Sunday, but she received an outpouring of support from others who knew her — especially on social media — calling her a “great person” and “beloved nurse.”

“It doesn’t make any sense,” said Rosaleen Brown, a close friend and co-worker. “It just breaks my heart that her daughter doesn’t have a mom anymore.”

According to Brown and social media posts, Couvillon was a graduate of Mount Carmel Academy. State records show she obtained her license to work as a registered nurse in 2005, and she spent 13 years as an employee of Ochsner Health System, the hospital group said in a statement.

She had a 19-year-old daughter, according to social media posts.

"Julie was a beloved nurse who dedicated her life to caring for others," Ochsner's statement said in part. "This is a devastating loss to the nurses, employees, physicians and staff across our system. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and the families of the other victims.”

Brown said she spoke with Couvillon shortly before the nurse went out with friends Saturday. She recalled telling Couvillon to enjoy herself but be careful, never imagining that it would be the last time they spoke.

Brown said it was almost impossible to comprehend that a man being kicked out of an eatery would grab a gun, pull the trigger on a crowded street and take a life.

“She was such a great person — I would’ve done anything for her,” Brown said. “A lot of my friends … are completely devastated.”

A spokesman for Willie’s Chicken Shack said Barnes was being kicked out because he tried to sell drugs inside the business, leading to his latest run-in with the law.

He was in court just over a month ago to be arraigned on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender. He pleaded not guilty in that case and was out on a $5,000 bond; he was due back in court on that matter Monday, records show.

Barnes was required to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty in 2015 to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, admitting he had sex with a 15-year-old girl about four years earlier, according to Jefferson Parish court records. He received a two-year prison sentence.

Barnes will face mandatory life imprisonment if eventually convicted of murder.

Willie’s Chicken Shack issued a statement Sunday extending the “most sincere condolences to the victims and their families.”

“We take extra measures in hiring our own security detail to make sure our patrons and staff are safe at all times,” the statement said. “This tragedy during the Mardi Gras season should serve as a message that our community needs to be as diligent as ever to combat crime in the French Quarter.”

There are seven local Willie’s Chicken Shack locations — all in or on the edge of the French Quarter.

The company providing security at the Bourbon Street location is Elite Protection Solutions LLC, which was formed in June.

Elite's owner, Willie Harris, said the wounded guard could move most of his extremities Sunday except his left arm. Harris said the guard began working with Elite within the last month. He pledged that Elite would take care of him as he recovers from Sunday's shooting.

Fabian Blache III, the director of Louisiana's private security licensing board, said the guard's case would be reviewed for possible commendation, which recognizes guards who are injured in the line of duty.

"This was a guard who was severely injured in the course of carrying out his duties," Blache said, adding that he visited the guard Sunday and that he was in great pain. "We just wanted him to know we are here for him."

Blache said that both the guard and the company were properly registered with the state.

Harris said the bloodshed Sunday morning was a frightening example of how dangerous private security work can be, especially on Bourbon Street, where late-night revelry occasionally turns violent with little notice.

"We hire and train these officers to do the best they can, but sometimes you don't know who's coming up to you," he said.

Staff writer Gordon Russell contributed to this report.