A man died in a New Orleans hospital on Wednesday morning after officers responded to a call about him on Tuesday night, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison said Wednesday afternoon.
Someone called the police on the man, who has not been publicly identified, around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the Bywater. Harrison said the man had been holding a shiny object and screaming for help in the 800 block of Independence Street.
Officers found the man, who then started to walk towards them with a knife, Harrison said.
The officers did not use force other than to handcuff the man, who had dropped the knife before he was handcuffed, Harrison said. He went unresponsive after cuffing and officers tried aggressively to save him.
The man died in a hospital at 2 a.m. Autopsy results are still pending.
"The officers appeared to know him and know him well," Harrison said. "You could clearly see that they knew him and that they were affected emotionally by this and that they were working hard in the application of CRP because they were getting really tired. they were sweating … and they kept calling him by his first name."
The officers have not been placed on desk duty or supervision because this is currently classified as a medical incident and not a use of force incident.
Harrison has reviewed body-worn camera footage of the incident. He anticipates releasing that soon.
The NOPD held the press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide more detail about the incident, which occurred in the Fifth District Tuesday night.
