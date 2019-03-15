A former New York cop who fatally shot a man at a Treme apartment building Thursday morning said he was defending himself from someone who had threatened to break another person's jaw, according to police.

Nonetheless, investigators concluded that Gerardo Angel Bugallo Beret, 29, wasn't justified in shooting the man and booked him on a count of second-degree murder, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records released Friday showed.

Police were still piecing together the deadly series of events Thursday morning based on accounts from Bugallo and two other witnesses. Each described parts of the confrontation in the parking lot outside of an apartment building in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street about 8:15 a.m.

Bugallo claimed the man he shot had threatened to break the jaw of someone else, the court records said. Feeling threatened, Bugallo grabbed a gun and fired four shots at the slain man, police said.

Two other witnesses who spoke with police provided other snippets of what happened. They said the man Bugallo admitted shooting was speaking to a woman in the parking lot shortly before being killed.

One of those witnesses, a maintenance worker, was nearby. The shooting victim, who has yet to be named, asked the maintenance man, "What are you looking at?" while he and the woman spoke. Then Bugallo approached with a gun in his hand, told the maintenance man to “Move to the side” and allegedly fired at the slain man.

The other witness saw Bugallo – described as a second-floor resident of the building – approach the shooting victim as he spoke to the woman. Bugallo then went to his car in the parking lot, came back with a gun and began shooting at the other man, police said.

When police arrived, they said they found the man who was shot bleeding on the ground of a common area in the building. Paramedics came and pronounced the man – who had multiple bullet wounds to his body – dead on the scene.

Police found the bald-headed Bugallo – in a green shirt and blue jeans – sitting in his car in the parking lot. They ordered him out of the vehicle and confiscated a handgun in his waistband, police said.

An Orleans Parish judge set Bugallo's bond at $700,000 Friday morning. He remained in custody Friday afternoon.

Thursday’s shooting was not Bugallo's first brush with the law. While off-duty from his job as a New York Police Department officer in the South Bronx, Bugallo was accused of attacking a bouncer at a Greenwich Village saloon in May 2016. He was ticketed on a count of misdemeanor assault, the New York Daily News reported at the time.

In a statement, NYPD said Bugallo – who joined the agency in 2014 – left the force shortly after his arrest in that case. It doesn't appear that the case resulted in any charges.