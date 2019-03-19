The man accused of barreling his car into a group of cyclists on Esplanade Avenue earlier this month – killing two of them – may have been driving with a blood-alcohol level that was nearly three times over the legal limit, New Orleans police said Tuesday.

Tashonty Toney, who declined a breath-based alcohol test at the scene of the deadly crash on March 2, had a blood sample drawn from him following his arrest. According to a statement from New Orleans Police Department spokesman Andy Cunningham, based on the sample, authorities believe Toney had a blood-alcohol level of .215 when he allegedly hit the cyclists.

Louisiana's legal limit is .08.

The test of Toney's blood registered a .14. But investigators are estimating the higher level because the blood wasn’t drawn immediately and alcohol metabolizes at an hourly rate of .15, Cunningham said.

Cunningham said the blood test results announced Tuesday are only preliminary. Investigators are still awaiting word on whether other illegal substances were found in Toney’s blood the night of the wreck that killed Sharree Walls, 27, and David Hynes, 31, while maiming seven of their companions following the Endymion parade that had rolled nearby.

According to authorities, Toney drove his Chevrolet Camaro through a large group of bicyclists in between the 3200 and 3400 blocks of Esplanade before crashing into the neutral ground and stopping in the 2900 block.

Toney, the son of a New Orleans policeman, then allegedly ran away from his car before falling down “blind drunk” and being arrested by responding cops, a witness said.

Toney allegedly told officers that he had a drinking problem and should have gotten help before the crash, yet he refused to take a test commonly referred to as the breathalyzer.

So officers drew his blood to determine whether he was inebriated and sent it to the Louisiana State Police crime lab for testing.

As of Tuesday, Toney faced counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, hit-and-run driving and reckless operation of a vehicle. He could face years in prison and steep fines if convicted of those crimes.

Toney’s attorney, Ralph Whalen, recently asked that his client’s bail be lowered from $510,000 to at least $135,000, arguing that Toney's various local ties eliminate him as a flight risk and that he is willing to surrender his driving privileges while the case is pending.

A magistrate court commissioner is scheduled to consider the request Thursday.

The deaths of Walls and Hynes – as well as the injuries to their companions – have reignited the debate in New Orleans about whether enough has been done to make the city’s roads safe for cyclists.