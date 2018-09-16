The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two stabbings that took place Saturday.
The first occurred just after 11:17 a.m. in the 2200 block of Simon Bolivar Avenue. A 34-year-old man and a woman got into an argument at the address when the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the man, police said.
The woman left the scene in her vehicle while the man was taken to an area hospital by EMS.
In another incident, a 53-year-old man was stabbed by a 50-year-old woman, who also hit him with her vehicle when fleeing the scene early Sunday morning.
Police said the two were arguing inside a bar near the intersection of Conti and North Dupre streets around 12:16 a.m. when the woman took out an unknown object and stabbed the man. The woman then hit the man with her vehicle while fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.