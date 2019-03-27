A little more than two months after being sworn into office, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is looking to change the leadership at the high-profile district that patrols the French Quarter and Central Business District, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the shuffle.

Cmdr. Nicholas Gernon, who has supervised the 8th District since 2016, is being reassigned to lead the division that includes the force’s crime lab, the sources said Wednesday.

The move comes roughly two months after the NOPD opened an internal investigation into whether Gernon properly handled a Louisiana State Police complaint about the roadside manner of an off-duty 8th District sergeant who was pulled over by State Police in November. But the looming switch appears to be part of a wider management shakeup at the agency rather than a reaction to that episode.

The department declined Wednesday to comment on any impending changes. The sources said the moves will apparently involve other agency divisions and patrol districts; they could be announced by the end of this week.

Such shakeups are relatively common for a new superintendent like Ferguson, who took over the reins at the NOPD when Michael Harrison retired in January to become police commissioner in Baltimore.

Still, the imminent transfer of Gernon — who will retain his rank of commander — stands out because of the prominence of the 8th District, where large crowds routinely gather for special events and crimes against tourists often make headlines worldwide.

During Gernon's tenure, the neighborhood continued seeing a low gun violence rate when compared with other areas in the city.

His officers made the most of the high concentration of crime cameras and manpower in the district, making arrests in the vast majority of shootings and killings registered there under his watch.

Gernon was also praised for being accessible to the residents and business owners of an area that teems with visitors.

“Although I am thrilled with the fact that Nick can be the person leading us to the next level (through the crime lab), I of course hate to lose him in the 8th because I think he’s done an exceptional job there,” City Councilwoman Helena Moreno said Wednesday. “He never backed away from an issue that was brought to him. He would always respond and take it head-on.”

Moreno, a member of the council’s Criminal Justice Committee, added that she hopes the next 8th District commander will “remain as open to having … dialogues with the City Council and members of the public as Cmdr. Gernon was able to do.”

The sources who spoke to The Advocate said they expect NOPD Lt. Octavio Baldassaro to be named as Gernon's replacement overseeing the 8th District. Baldassaro is in charge of the investigative unit at the 1st District, which includes Mid-City and Treme.

Meanwhile, Gernon — who arrived at the 8th District after assignments as chief of homicide investigators as well as assistant commander of the Central City-based 6th District — is in line to assume control of a crime lab that for several years has been led by Cmdr. Darryl Albert.

It wasn’t clear what Albert’s next posting might be.

The first sign that leadership changes at NOPD were in the offing came earlier this month, when two top civilian officials announced they were joining Harrison in Baltimore.

The officials were Danny Murphy, the deputy chief in charge of the agency’s long-running effort to comply with a federal reform agreement, and Eric Melancon, the deputy chief of staff.

Baltimore police recently entered into a similar reform pact — known as a consent decree — and as a result became interested in Harrison, who left as the NOPD got closer to reaching full compliance with the agreement.