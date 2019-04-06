Three people were shot in two separate shootings reported early Saturday morning in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The first shooting was reported just after midnight in the 1600 block of North Villere Street in the Seventh Ward.
Police said a man was shot in the arm and a young girl was shot in the ankle in the incident. The man was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS, while the girl was taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle.
Nearly three hours later around 2:48 a.m., a second shooting was reported in the 2500 block of Jasmine Street in Gentilly Terrace.
A man was shot in the hip and taken to an area hospital for treatment.