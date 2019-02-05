The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after an apparent break-in at John Ehret High School in Marrero led to vandalism.
Deputies were dispatched to the school about 5 a.m. in response to the incident, although it was unclear what was vandalized or how much damage was done. Deputies are reviewing security camera footage from the school.
"All students and teachers at Ehret are safe. At some time last night or early this morning, vandals entered our campus and caused extensive damage," read a letter sent to parents.
The letter added that contractors were on site to make repairs.
The school day was not expected to be affected by the investigation.
John Ehret is located in the 4300 block of Patriot Street.