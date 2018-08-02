Orleans Parish prosecutors have charged four men on allegations that they beat up a pair of other men in attacks that were moments and blocks apart from each other in and near the French Quarter early this week.
William Cody, Richard Gum, Shawn Miller and Joshua Neely all face one count each of second-degree battery and simple robbery, according to records filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.
Police said they first learned of the group after being called out to the 100 block of Bourbon Street about 8:50 p.m. Monday. There, police spoke with the girlfriend of a swollen-faced, semiconscious man who was unable to speak and had just been in a fight with four other men.
The woman said she and the victim were in his car on Bourbon when Neely slapped the rear of the vehicle with his hand. The woman’s boyfriend got out, asked Neely why he did that, and was knocked to the ground by a punch from Gum, the woman said.
Gum then allegedly got on top of the victim and continued punching, knocking the victim out and ultimately sending him to the hospital. Neely and Cody also landed punches and kicks, with one of the attackers hurling a drink at the woman and pushing her when she tried to intervene, police alleged in court records.
Police said the group then ran across Canal Street to the 200 block of Carondelet Street and struck up a conversation with another man, who was sitting on a bench there. Suddenly, police said, Gum took that man’s phone – which was on the bench – and refused to return it. Gum and the others then allegedly started punching the second victim.
They fled, with Gum taking the phone, police said.
An officer providing security through the Downtown Development District was nearby and chased the attackers. Police said the victim’s phone fell out Gum’s pocket before Gum was captured in a parking lot in the 400 block of O’Keefe Avenue, some four blocks away.
The rest were soon detained. Police said they jailed all four after speaking with witnesses, at least one of whom saw both incidents.
All of the defendants’ bonds were set at $300, court records show. None were still in jail as of Thursday, the day after Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office had filed a bill of information charging them.
The DA's Office issued a statement saying it would argue to increase the defendants' bond at a hearing scheduled for Monday in front of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Ben Willard, to whom the case has been allotted.
"Our community will not tolerate unprovoked, violent attacks upon our citizens such as the ones of which these four out-of-state individuals are accused," the statement said. "When a victim has been so severely beaten and kicked that hospitalization is required, our magistrate commissioners ought to take into account the seriousness of the charge, the danger the defendants pose to other members of our community, and the probability they will show up in court as required."
Gum, 17, and Cody, 26, are from Illinois. Neely, 25, is from Tennessee; and Miller, 24, is from Missouri.
It was not immediately clear why they were in New Orleans. Their mugshots weren’t immediately available Thursday because they had bonded out.
One of the victims is 32 years old and from Westwego. It wasn’t clear Thursday where the other victim was from or how old he was.
The defendants are all white, and the two victims are black.
Authorities did not say in court records whether they believed race was a factor in the attacks.