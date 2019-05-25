A violent Saturday in the New Orleans area that included three homicides earlier in the day ended with five people shot in 4 separate shootings reported within an hour, according to authorities with the New Orleans Police Department and Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The JPSO said a woman was shot just after 11 p.m. in Harvey in the 3700 block of Eastview Drive. Around 11:45 p.m., a second shooting was reported in the parish when a man was shot in the 400 block of North Laurel Street in Metairie. Both the man and woman reportedly have non-life threatening injuries.

In New Orleans, police reported a shooting in the 3800 block of Lakeshore Drive around 11:40 p.m., with initial reports saying a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Eight minutes later, the NOPD said two people arrived at a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds believed to be sustained in the 2300 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue in the Seventh Ward

A.P. Tureaud Avenue was also the site of one of Saturday's homicides. Fifth District officers received a report of a shooting around 12:11 a.m. Saturday a block over in the 2400 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue, according to a NOPD press release.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, NOPD says.

Later Saturday, a man was found shot to death near the Pair of Dice lounge in Metairie around 4:08 a.m., and a third man died Saturday afternoon from apparent gunshot wounds in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street in the St. Roch neighborhood.

More to come.