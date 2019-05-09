A boy shot and killed a 63-year-old woman and wounded a 54-year-old man after they caught him breaking in to their car late Wednesday in Mid-City, a law enforcement source said.

The source said police have taken one suspect into custody. Police are apparently looking for others in connection with a case that authorities will almost certainly hold up as emblematic of how urgent it is to get a handle on an ongoing spike in car break-ins, which are frequently blamed on underage offenders.

According to the source, the car alarm of one of the victims sounded about 9:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of Cleveland Avenue. The man and woman – whose names haven’t been released – went outside and saw a boy they didn’t know inside the car.

Speaking on WWL-Radio Thursday morning, Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said a group of juveniles was within the vehicle when the shooting victims were alerted by the alarm.

"This is another example of the violent criminal activity plaguing our community by the juveniles," Cannizzaro said in the interview.

Cannizzaro added in the interview that he views juvenile crime as the "biggest crime problem" facing the city, repeating his long-held stance on the topic.

Both victims tried to keep the boy in the car until help could arrive. But the boy managed to flee the scene after pulling out a gun and shooting both victims, the source said.

The woman was shot multiple times, and the man was hit in an arm, police have said.

The victims were taken to University Medical Center for treatment, and the woman was pronounced dead there.

A drop in key gun violence statistics in 2018 helped the city register its lowest number of murders since 1971. As of Thursday morning, homicides are nearly half what they were at the same point last year.

But year-to-date car burglaries are nearly double (2,128) what they were at this time in 2018 (1,098), according to internal police statistics as of Thursday morning. Rashes of car break-ins in neighborhoods across the city have become a common topic on local television newscasts, with both police and residents blaming groups of juveniles.

Cannizzaro has been at the forefront of the issue of juvenile crime and months ago labeled it the top public safety crisis facing local citizens. He has blamed repeat underage offenders on political pressure put on juvenile court judges to keep the population of detainees at the Youth Study Center low.

On the other side of the matter, youth advocates have said violent underage offenders are not representative of most children in the juvenile justice system, and they have pushed for better recreational, mentoring and educational programs aimed at young people.

Anyone with information on Wednesday night’s deadly double shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.