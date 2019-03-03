The man suspected of drunkenly killing two people and hurting seven others with a car on Saturday night in Bayou St. John is the son of a New Orleans Police Department officer, according to authorities.

Tashonty Toney faces two counts of vehicular homicide, seven counts of vehicular negligent injuring, hit-and-run and reckless operation, NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham said in a news release early Sunday. His 32nd birthday was Saturday.

Toney’s being the son of an NOPD officer “does not change and will not impact our department’s investigation, which will be open and transparent,” Cunningham’s statement said. The suspect’s parent wasn’t identified.

City officials had initially said there were a total of eight victims in the incident that unfolded along five blocks of Esplanade Avenue about 8 p.m. But a ninth victim later sought out medical help after being encouraged to do so by public safety officials, according to Cunningham.

According to police, investigators believe Toney was intoxicated when he drove into the victims about 8 p.m. The majority were cyclists in between the 3200 and 3400 blocks of Esplanade, with Toney’s car coming to a stop in the 2900 block after crashing into the neutral ground.

A man and a woman, each about 30 years old, were pronounced dead on the scene. Paramedics took a 56-year-old man, two 28-year-old women, a 62-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman to University Medical Center. Three of them were critically wounded.

A 65-year-old man who was hurt declined to be taken to the hospital. A ninth victim – whose age and gender weren’t immediately released – then took a private ride to the hospital.

One witness saw a dark Chevrolet sports car at the center of the case heading riverbound on Esplanade before its driver tried to pass a white vehicle on the right. The sports car drifted into the cyclists’ lane and accelerated to at least 80 mph, one witness estimated.

After plowing into several people, the car struck Esplanade’s neutral ground, spun dramatically and came to a stop facing in the lakebound — or opposite — direction.

Another witness — cyclist Frank Rourk — told The Advocate he saw the man now identified as Toney jump out of his car shirtless, run to the corner of North Lopez and Bell streets, lay down on the sidewalk, and lose consciousness.

Rourk, who chased after the driver, said he and two others managed to rouse the driver — who appeared extremely intoxicated — back to consciousness.

Initially not realizing any people had been hit, Rourk said he told the driver, “I’m pretty sure you’re the guy who wrecked the car. You better go back there.”

According to Rourk, the driver asked if he had killed anybody and then remarked: “Call my daddy — call my daddy. He’s NOPD.”

Rourk added, “This guy was trashed — blind drunk,” Rourk said. “If you talk to him in 24 hours, he’s not going to remember doing any of this.”

Cunningham said NOPD had notified the team that has been monitoring the agency’s implementation of a federal reform agreement for several years. A representative of that monitoring team was on the scene Saturday night.

While NOPD suspected Toney was intoxicated, investigators were awaiting the results of a blood-alcohol test early Sunday, Cunningham said.

Toney hadn’t been jailed early Sunday. Police said he had been taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and would be booked upon his discharge.

Court records in Orleans and Jefferson parishes did not reveal any prior arrests for Toney. Public records available online suggest he has previously worked at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Saturday's deadly incident occurred several blocks away from where the superkrewe Endymion's parade had rolled earlier in the day.