When crewmembers refused to serve him a fourth alcoholic drink on a flight to New Orleans, a Southwest Airlines passenger threatened to put one “in a body bag,” punched two policemen in the face after landing, and was shocked with stun guns before he was arrested, federal prosecutors said this week.
Joel Michael Bane, a martial arts trainer from New Jersey, pleaded guilty in New Orleans’ federal courthouse Thursday to one count of interference with a flight crew. He and prosecutors agree that he should spend time on probation, but U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo could give him up to 20 years in prison as well as a maximum fine of $250,000 if she disagrees, court records show.
Bane could withdraw his guilty plea and proceed toward trial if Milazzo decides to sentence him to more than probation during a hearing scheduled for Dec. 13.
His attorney, Frank DeSalvo, described Bane as suffering from "totally permanent post-traumatic stress disorder" after having completed seven combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"This is a true American hero — a really, really good guy in a bad situation," DeSalvo said Friday. "The incident happened — it shouldn't have happened. I don't know whose fault it was, but we're moving on."
The case dates back to Oct. 13, when Bane had guzzled three liquor drinks on a roughly 2-hour, 25-minute flight from Chicago to Louis Armstrong International Airport. Shortly before landing, he stood up from his seat, walked toward the front of the plane and asked two flight attendants for another drink, prosecutors wrote in a summary of the case signed by Bane.
The flight attendants told Bane they couldn’t serve any more booze so late in the flight, and one of them told him to sit down. But he grew angry, refused to sit and asked what the flight attendants would do about it, said the summary, prepared by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Carboni.
One of the attendants called a report of the commotion into the plane’s pilot, who announced over the intercom that all passengers should sit if they didn’t want “security to greet you when we land.”
“We’ll handle any customer issues that you may have when we land,” the pilot said. “Please take your seats now for safety. Thank you.”
Bane, prosecutors said, shot back with: “That captain has no authority over me.” He continued refusing to sit, with at least one passenger recording video of him with a cellphone at that point.
That clip showed several people walking up to Bane in apparent attempts to calm him, prosecutors said. But it didn't work.
Bane told one of the attendants that he was a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He then said “the flight crew, including the captain, would be nothing for (him) to handle” and that he would put one of the attendants “in a body bag.”
After landing, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and a levee district policeman boarded the plane and began escorting Bane off, yet he suddenly stopped in his tracks near the cockpit door. He ignored Levee Police Captain Vincent Yetta’s commands to disembark, yelling, “Move me!”
Yetta unsuccessfully tried to push Bane toward the door, which the passenger mocked by shrieking, “You can’t move me,” prosecutors said. In plain view of two cellphones recording those particular moments, Bane pushed Yetta into a corner. Bane then punched both him and Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carl Cade.
Other law enforcement officers rushed aboard to drag Bane off the plane. He shouted profanities and refused commands to get on the ground or put his hands behind his back, prosecutors said.
Officers ultimately shocked Bane with stun guns to arrest him.
Court documents at one point seem to explain the number of law enforcement officers it required to corral Bane by noting that he is a "large and very muscular" man. DeSalvo echoed that description, saying his client "looks like he was chiseled out of an oak tree."
Prosecutors waited until late August to charge Bane through a bill of information rather than a grand jury indictment. Bills of information are often a sign that defendants do not intend to contest the case and are negotiating a plea agreement.