A 56-year-old man shot early Sunday in Central City went to the New Orleans Police Department's Second District station to report the incident.
Police said the man and a woman were driving the man's vehicle near the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Saratoga Street around 12:05 a.m. when the suspect, inside a white vehicle, fired shots at the man's vehicle.
The man was struck once and went to the NOPD station to report the shooting. Police said Emergency Medical Services responded and took the man to a local hospital for treatment.
No further information is avaiable on the man's wounds or condition at this time.