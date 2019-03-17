When Ginesse Barrett, a sexual assault nurse examiner, gathers evidence from a typical assault victim, she spends a lot of time talking to the patient. The process can last several hours.
Barrett, the coordinator for the program established by St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston three years ago, said the extended conversation means getting more complete information and ensures that the patient consents to every step — making the exam less traumatic.
But for the last year, Barrett has been dealing with some victims who can't talk to her at all: autopsy subjects who have been flagged as potential victims of sexual assault.
Preston said he thought the nurse examiners' expertise could be valuable in post-mortem exams, but he found only two examples that he thought had merit, one from the 1940s and the other from the 1970s.
"I spoke to a pathologist in a much more populated area who said she, at most, was doing about 10 such post-mortem examinations each year. I think we've been missing something," Preston said.
So about a year ago, he began including his two sexual assault nurse examiners, Barrett and Cassandra Billiot, in autopsies where subjects appeared to have been at high risk for sexual abuse before their deaths.
"Although pathologists routinely check for obvious signs of sexual trauma, sometimes there are red flags that indicate a more thorough evidence-collection process should be invoked," Preston said.
Cases that are flagged include some homicide victims, elderly patients with questionable caregivers, women with a history of domestic abuse and transgender individuals — all people who he said are more likely to have been sexually abused before their deaths.
Others include victims who were found in a state of undress or where a struggle seems to have taken place, Barrett said.
"We are really at the cutting edge in this," Preston said. So much so that Chief Medical Examiner Michael DeFatta, along with Barrett and Billiot, presented the protocols they have developed to an International Association of Forensic Nurses conference in Reno, Nevada, last fall.
"We are one of the first coroner's offices in the country to start doing this research, so it's very exciting," Barrett said. "Once we begin publishing results, others can build on our work, and more thorough processes and protocols can emerge. We'll all be able to better serve our communities."
The St. Tammany program will create the basic literature, and others will build on that with more cases and more data, Preston said.
Barrett, who was an emergency room nurse before becoming a sexual assault nurse examiner, said she was often tasked to help ER physicians with rape exams.
But St. Tammany's approach provides a far more thorough exam than is normally done by a busy ER doctor.
Barrett and Billiot are dispatched to emergency rooms at 11 hospitals in the five parishes that are served by the St. Tammany program: St. Tammany, Washington, Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. Helena. They answer about 100 calls per year.
But now, they'll also spend some time in St. Tammany's morgue.
Forensic pathologists already check for obvious signs of sexual trauma and gather DNA evidence, Barrett said. But nurse examiners have specialized training and stay current with changes in technology, she said.
They use a specialized camera that can spot minute tearing in the cervix and other injuries, she said, demonstrating how the camera places images on a computer screen that can be enlarged with a swipe of the examiner's fingers.
Years ago, Barrett said, there was no such thing as "touch DNA," meaning DNA from skin cells that can be gathered from areas of a victim's body that have been forcibly touched. Trained nurse examiners know where to look for that kind of evidence, she said.
That can include places where an assailant grabbed a victim or choked them, she said, adding that there is a strong correlation between choking and rape.
The nurse examiners look for evidence of strangulation in both living and dead victims, including bruising behind the ear and small dots of red in the victim's eyes — what Barrett called subtle signs.
Knowing the areas where they are most likely to get a DNA hit is part of what a nurse examiner brings to the autopsy table.
The window of time for finding an attacker's DNA is only about three to seven days for living victims, who remove such evidence when they eat, drink, shower and do other daily activities. Conducting the exam quickly ensures that the rape kit evidence is there if the investigation ends up pointing in that direction, she said.
"We try to think about the what-ifs," Barrett said, comparing the work to putting together a puzzle with lots of pieces of information.
"I believe this is groundbreaking and eventually will solve crimes that may have otherwise been missed," she said.