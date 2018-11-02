Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro announced Friday morning that his office has received a list of Catholic clergy members credibly accused of sexually abusing children, and that his prosecutors "stand ready" to bring any viable cases that result from the list.
The list was provided by the Archdiocese of New Orleans, which announced recently that it would for the first time publicly name all clergy members it believed had been credibly accused of abusing children since 1950.
A news release from the DA's Oficee says that Cannizzaro "has a long track record of aggressively prosecuting those who sexually assault or exploit innocent children, and he will continue to do so whenever the evidence and the law allow."