Police on Tuesday released video footage of officers fatally shooting a man who had fired on them at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany Boulevard in New Orleans East on May 17.

Quick takeaways from a review of the footage are:

• Security cameras captured an agitated Donald Davis Jr., 40, at the complex’s management office wielding a gun a short time before he was fatally shot the morning of the gun battle. Having complained about an issue with his key, he left the office for several minutes, at which time a complex employee called 911 and reported the threatening behavior.

Patrolmen who had interviewed staff at the office encountered Davis, still armed, as he returned to the office. Police said that Davis may have said, "Shoot me! I dare you," as he opened fire at one officer, who sought cover behind a truck. That officer and two colleagues fired back at Davis, mortally wounding him.

After initially being struck, Davis raised his weapon as if to fire again, but he didn't and dropped the gun. One of the officers later approached and used his foot to drag the gun away from Davis.

In all, Davis fired once, and the officers fired 31 times. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said authorities are confident they complied with agency regulations and the law.

"This didn't have to turn out this way, but again we were left with no other option," Ferguson said.

• Police identified the officers who fired at Davis as: Kevin Nguyen, Stephen Jones and Wayne Lewis. Davis fired at Jones and apparently struck the window of the truck he sought cover behind.

Lewis' gun jammed during the shootout, but neither he nor his colleagues were wounded. Their body-worn cameras captured the seconds-long gun battle from slightly different angles.

• Ferguson said police later learned Davis suffered from a mental illness, but officers were fired on before they even had a chance to implement de-escalation techniques they were taught. Ferguson stopped short of calling Davis' death a suicide by cop, though he said that possibility was under investigation.

• Police are investigating reports that Davis' apartment at the complex was burglarized in the hours after he was fatally shot. No suspects have been identified, Ferguson said.

The New Orleans Police Department’s Force Investigation team continues leading the probe into Davis’ death. That unit was created under a reform agreement that NOPD entered into with the federal government seven years.

Municipal and federal monitors who evaluate NOPD uses of force are also participating in an investigation that officials described as ongoing.

Though the investigation is considered pending, officials on Tuesday reiterated that they believed their officers were justified in fatally shooting Davis. They first signaled their confidence in that conclusion in a statement issued last week.

Nguyen, Jones and Lewis have been on desk duty since Davis' death, but they are expected to return to their normal duties this week.

Davis was at least the third man to be killed in a shootout with New Orleans police in 2019, ending a nearly two-year period in which NOPD officers had not been involved in any fatal shootings.

Police have previously released video that showed officers in the other two cases from this year were fired on first as well.

Ferguson said NOPD loathes deadly gun battles, but in each instance officers have acted correctly to protect themselves and the public.

Such video releases conform with an agency policy calling for transparency in prominent use-of-force cases.

Check back with The Advocate for more details later, including footage of the incident in question.