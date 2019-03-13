Four people were arrested Tuesday night after a vehicle pursuit prompted by a pair of armed robberies, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Deputies said they responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Riverside Drive in Reserve about 7:40 p.m. and a report of a robbery in the 200 block of Somerset Road about 8:45 p.m.
The Sheriff's Office said deputies began chasing suspects eastbound from LaPlace on Interstate 10. They were joined by St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office deputies and Louisiana State Police on Interstate 310. Four suspects were taken into custody on the Highway 3127 off-ramp, the Sheriff's Office said.
Detectives believe the robberies may be linked to the same suspects.
The Sheriff's Office did not immediately release the identities of the suspects or further details.
However, a jail register shows that four people were booked Wednesday on armed robbery and other counts. They were Byron Green, 39, Develyn Smith, 24, Reiontae Ward, 18, and a 13-year-old juvenile.