Police response to a shooting in New Orleans' Central Business District Tuesday that claimed the life of 34-year-old May Francois was one of the slowest of the year, according to a WWL-TV report.

The shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. and May crashed the vehicle he was driving into a wall in the 900 block of Gravier Street while three suspects fled the scene. Two were seen running riverbound on Gravier near O'Keefe Avenue, while a third escaped through a nearby parking garage.

The report says New Orleans Police Department call logs show it took officers nine minutes to arrive to the scene. The average response to all homicides in 2018 has been 3.8 minutes, the data show.

Part of the issue stems from the way the call was dispatched, causing police to believe they were heading to a traffic accident.

“If he would have been responding to a shooting, I can assure you he would have gotten there faster,” 8th District Cmdr. Nicholas Gernon told WWL-TV. “He would have put his lights and sirens on. And he would not have gotten stuck in traffic around Canal and Bourbon Street.”

