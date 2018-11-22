The New Orleans Police Department reported two robberies on Wednesday.
The first incident happened about 6:45 p.m. in New Orleans East, in the 4600 block of Alcee Fortier Boulevard, police said.
NOPD said the victim, a 34-year-old woman, was leaving the supermarket when several juveniles approached her, grabbed her wallet and fled.
Then, about 8 p.m., a 51-year-old man was robbed in the 100 block of North Rocheblave Street in the Treme, according to local police.
NOPD said in that incident, the man was approached by another man who asked for money. The victim refused until the robber produced an "unknown object" from his pocket, police said.