A man was fatally shot in the head around 6:05 a.m. Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The victim was discovered lying in the street in the 4200 block of America Street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
No motive or suspect is known at this time.
The victim's identity will be released after completion of an autopsy and the victim's family have been notified.
Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.