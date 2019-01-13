A 10-year-old boy was kidnapped on Sunday afternoon in Algiers after he took the trash out, according to a New Orleans police press release.
Vince Johnson, 10, said he was going to bring out the trash around 2:30 p.m. at his home, located in the 30 block of Pinewood Court, New Orleans police said. Johnson's mother looked through the home for him at 3:03 p.m., but couldn't find him.
She called Johnson's cell phone, but no one initially answered. She soon received a text message from her son's phone saying that he had been kidnapped from outside of the home. There has been no additional communication with anyone on that cell phone, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Fourt District Detective Lisa Lewis at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-2222 or tole-free at 1-877-903-7867.