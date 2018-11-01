A Marrero man driving a stolen vehicle was shot in the shoulder after he struck a St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office unit several times while fleeing from deputies attempting to make a traffic stop, according to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann.
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Pohlmann said, deputies responded to a call about a 2015 black Chevy Malibu listed as stolen out of New Orleans being spotted in Chalmette.
Deputies attempted to stop the car near the intersection of St. Bernard Highway and Pakenham Drive in Chalmette. The driver, a 25-year-old male, refused to stop and instead led deputies on a pursuit, authorities said.
The Sheriff's Office said they headed eastbound on St. Bernard Highway and onto the Chalmette Ferry landing.
As the suspect was attempting to flee on the ferry landing, he struck a patrol car several times with the stolen vehicle, Pohlmann said.
A deputy fired at the vehicle as it careened toward him. The suspect was apprehended and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Pohlmann said.
An arrest warrant has been issued and will be executed upon his release from the hospital. The suspect is wanted for three counts of attempted first degree murder on a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, and aggravated criminal damage to property, authorities said.
Agencies such as the New Orleans Police Department do not allow officers to fire at the drivers of vehicles moving toward the officers unless they face a second form of violent force, such as a gun. But other agencies do not have that requirement.