A double-shooting in the early hours of Monday morning is now being investigated as a homicide after one of the victims dies from his injuries, New Orleans police said Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred about 2:20 a.m. in the 8900 block of Airline Highway near the border of Orleans and Jefferson parishes. Two men, 26 and 24, were riding in the vehicle when at least one person fired into it. The shooting caused the car to crash.

One of the men suffered multiple bullet wounds to the body and was treated by paramedics before being taken to an area hospital. The other man arrived later at the hospital with bullet wounds to his arm.

An NOPD release said one of the victims died Tuesday evening, but did not specific which. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.