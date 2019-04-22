Rather than make prosecutors prove at a trial that he killed his ex-wife with an ax more than a year ago, a Chalmette man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday morning.
Mark Owens, 57, also received a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment after withdrawing what had initially been dual pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity following the slaying of Kim Penney, 48, wrapping up what had perhaps been the highest-profile open murder case at the St. Bernard Parish District Attorney's Office.
Penney's mother and sister delivered emotional statements to Owens during his sentencing in front of 34th Judicial District Court Judge Robert Buckley.
The mother, Peggy Browning, called him a coward and predicted he would burn in hell. The sister, Dawn Penney, said it was fitting he would spend the rest of his life "locked up like an animal."
Authorities have previously described how Owens waited under Kim Penney's home in the 3100 block of Palmetto Street and ambushed her while he wielded an ax as she left for work the morning of Sept. 27, 2017.
He then went after his former mother-in-law, who witnessed her daughter be killed, authorities have said. However, Penney's mother wasn't physically harmed and managed to call 911 as Owens fled.
Owens surrendered to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office after a brief visit with his brother.
Court records show how Owens, a former St. Bernard Parish Roads Department laborer and ex-parish jail guard, has a history of mental illness and had been "confined to mental hospitals" on multiple occasions. In fact, a mental hospital in Alexandria had discharged Owens from a stay just two days before the murder of Kim Owens, an ex-parish government administration employee.
That time, court records said, Owens checked into the hospital because he was distressed over his suspicion that Penney and her former boss, ex-Parish President David Peralta, had slept together, and he was consumed by thoughts of killing them.
Penney — who also worked at an investment firm run by local businessman Sidney Torres IV — and Peralta, who died in June, denied ever having an affair.
Prosecutors charged Owens with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. A first-degree murder charge enabled prosecutors to pursue the death penalty against him, but a team led by Assistant District Attorney Michael Morales didn't exercise that option.
Owens' pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity set the stage for his defense to argue that he was legally insane and couldn't distinguish right from wrong at the time Kim Owens was killed.
But medical evaluations revealed that Owens was both mentally fit enough to withstand a trial and could distinguish right from wrong at the time Owens was killed.
Owens' attorney, Public Defender Cullen Tonry, said sparing Penney's family the ordeal of a public trial scheduled for May 20 factored into his decision to plead guilty to the reduced charge of second-degree murder.
"It's sad — nothing positive could come from this," said Tonry, whose client had the attempted murder charge against him dismissed as part of his plea deal.
Shackled and wearing an orange prisoner's jumpsuit, Owens listened silently as Browning and Dawn Penney addressed him. The women wore matching gray T-shirts reading "Stop Domestic Violence."
Browning said Owens was "evil, "self-centered" and bound for an eternity in hell, adding, "I hope wherever they send you, you are going to have to watch your back."
Dawn Penney said her sister's slaying most devastated Kim's daughter and son. She recalled how Kim's son collapsed into her arms, sobbing, after Dawn drove to Covington to personally inform him that his mother had been murdered and father was in jail for the crime.
"Kim was an awesome person, so strong, loving, giving and faithful," Dawn Penney said. "You don't deserve to breathe the same air as the rest of us, and in fact you will not because you will spend the rest of your life locked up like an animal, under the control of someone else."
Before ordering deputies to take Owens from the courtroom, Buckley apologized to Penney's family for their pain.
"Nothing ... the justice system can do can bring back the loved one you lost," he said.