Authorities are looking for a man suspected to be involved in a shooting and attempted armed robbery in a Marrero fast food restaurant parking lot earlier this month.
Kyren Stackhouse, 19 of Marrero, is wanted after the incident on Jan. 4 in the 6200 block of LaPalco Boulevard that left a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the thigh and arm, according to a release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Stackhouse and a juvenile suspect are believed to have been involved in the attempted robbery of a 21-year-old man and his girlfriend about 7 p.m. outside the restaurant, which was not specified. A Burger King and a McHardy's are both located in that area.
A struggle ensued over the gun during the attempted robbery, JPSO said, and the juvenile suspect is believed to have fired the shots.
Anyone with information is asked to call 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.