The New Orleans Fire Department recovered the body of a man caught inside a Gentilly well after getting a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, the department stated in a news release.
According to NOFD, a pedestrian was looking for firewood in a wooded area near Florida Avenue and Gibson Street when he smelled an odor and saw flies.
He then walked over to the source — an open well three to four feet in diameter and eight feet deep, where he discovered a person inside.
The man inside the well was pronounced dead on the scene. His body has been turned over to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office and the death is under investigation.