A man is wanted by New Orleans Police after he allegedly shot another man on an RTA bus Sunday morning, according to law enforcement.
Craig Ferdinand, 34, is wanted for attempted second degree murder after he was captured on video shooting another man on an RTA bus around 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of Louisa Street and Old Gentilly Road, police said.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said Ferdinand is known by the nickname "Red," is homeless and is believed to stay on Claiborne Avenue under the overpass bridge.
Anyone with information regarding Ferdinand or the shooting is asked to contact NOPD detective Jason Burns or any Third District detective at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.