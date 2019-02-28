A bicyclist plucked a 3-foot magnolia tree out of the ground from Monroe Street and rode off with it earlier this month, New Orleans police said Thursday.
The person, who police are trying to identify, rode up to the tree around 3 a.m. on Feb. 8 before pulling it out of the ground using only one hand. The rider remained on the bicycle while snatching the tree before shuffling away and leaving behind a trail of dirt.
The theft happened in the 1800 block of Monroe Street, New Orleans police said. They ask anyone with information to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
