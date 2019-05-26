A man was killed and a woman was injured in a Sunday night shooting in St. Roch, New Orleans police said.

The male victim died on the scene at the intersection of North Tonti and Saint Anthony streets.

The woman was transported to a hospital by EMS.

No additional information about the shooting was initially released.

This shooting comes amid an already violent Memorial Day weekend in New Orleans.

Four people have been killed and 11 others have been wounded in shootings across the city.