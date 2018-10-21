A man was found stabbed to death in New Orleans on Sunday, according to police.
Officers were called to the scene at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Calliope Street near the Pontchartrain Expressway just before noon, NOPD said.
Officers found the man found the man lying on the ground bleeding from the left side of his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call NOPD homicide detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
More details to come.